SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.67 and last traded at $36.24. 12,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,288,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 5.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

