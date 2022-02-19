Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 27,481 shares.The stock last traded at $26.74 and had previously closed at $26.94.

BFST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $546.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Drew C. Brees bought 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

