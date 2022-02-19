AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.59

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 112150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,257 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 214.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 183,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

