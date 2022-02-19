Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 127,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,464,019 shares.The stock last traded at $4.74 and had previously closed at $5.34.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $9,838,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $7,884,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 420.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,793,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 25.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

