Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,000.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.23% from the stock’s previous close.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,156.68.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,091.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1,351.60. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $640.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,469,553,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after buying an additional 90,070 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after buying an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,829,928,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

