Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Short Interest Update

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turing in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Turing during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Turing during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Turing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Turing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,057,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99. Turing has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

