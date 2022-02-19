UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $59.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.04.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 725.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1,523.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631,525 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,689,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,163,000 after buying an additional 1,772,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UDR by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in UDR by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after buying an additional 1,396,283 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

