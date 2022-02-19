Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 1,088,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 17,490,553 shares.The stock last traded at $5.74 and had previously closed at $5.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

