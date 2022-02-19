Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725,899 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,693 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $72,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $506,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $243,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $105,000. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $2,497,000.
Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.