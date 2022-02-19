Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725,899 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,693 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $72,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $506,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $243,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $105,000. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $2,497,000.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.86) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.77) to €14.00 ($15.91) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

