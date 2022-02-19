Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Enel Américas by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Enel Américas by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 27,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENIA stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

