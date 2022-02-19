Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,820 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.94% of MaxLinear worth $73,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 698.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after buying an additional 349,900 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $12,113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $8,437,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 74.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 358,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after buying an additional 153,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 147,020 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.