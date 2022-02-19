Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 10,376 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.57% of Floor & Decor worth $72,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.46.

Shares of FND opened at $98.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

