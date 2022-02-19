Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.81.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $57.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

