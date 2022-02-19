Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pfizer beat Q4 estimates for earnings but missed the same for sales. Pfizer boasts a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines including Ibrance and Prevnar. We believe that no company is as strongly placed in the COVID vaccines/treatment market as Pfizer right now. Its COVID-19 vaccine has become a key contributor to the top line. The vaccine together with Pfizer’s promising oral antiviral pill for COVID-19, Paxlovid is expected to generate a combined $54 billion in sales in 2022. Pfizer boasts a sustainable pipeline with multiple late-stage programs that can drive growth. However, currency headwinds and pricing pressure are key top-line headwinds. Concerns remain about its long-term growth drivers beyond its COVID-related products due to competitive pressure. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so far.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $272.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

