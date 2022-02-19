Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:TGH opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.30. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $41.89.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGH. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textainer Group (TGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.