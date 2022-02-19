Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Down to $12.26

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.26, but opened at $11.50. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 172,910 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

