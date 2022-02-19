Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Down to $12.26

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.26, but opened at $11.50. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 172,910 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.08.
Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.