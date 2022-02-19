DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Lowered to $160.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $270.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DASH. DA Davidson increased their target price on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $91.96 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $12,344,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $4,132,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,438 shares of company stock worth $90,412,582. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DoorDash by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in DoorDash by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,733,000 after acquiring an additional 791,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.