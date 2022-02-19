West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) PT Raised to C$147.00 at Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WFG. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.09.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of WFG opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $101.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 57,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 34.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,522,000 after purchasing an additional 845,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 266.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.