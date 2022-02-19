Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Get Zuora alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.29.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Zuora has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 over the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,723,000. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in Zuora by 5.1% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 998,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in Zuora by 279.1% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after purchasing an additional 999,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Zuora by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 6.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zuora (ZUO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.