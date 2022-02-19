Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives $70.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 73,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.86. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

