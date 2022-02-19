Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Guardant Health posted earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($4.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.11.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Guardant Health by 144.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,902,000 after buying an additional 3,128,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Guardant Health by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after buying an additional 1,315,317 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Guardant Health by 34,179.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,044,000 after buying an additional 819,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Guardant Health by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,198,000 after buying an additional 818,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $79,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $101.83. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

