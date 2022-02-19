Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

GBX stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 163.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 412,577 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $13,783,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4,009.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 204,083 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 83.8% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 232,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 105,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 809,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

