Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,323 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXL opened at $8.27 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $943.43 million, a P/E ratio of 275.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

