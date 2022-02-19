Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SelectQuote by 656.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 89,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SelectQuote by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33,466 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SelectQuote by 33.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $3.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.19. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.