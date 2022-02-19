Profund Advisors LLC Sells 376 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSM opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.09. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.