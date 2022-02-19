Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,450 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 144.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Evergy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $452,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 82,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,112. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.