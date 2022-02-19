Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 76.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,440,000 after acquiring an additional 687,151 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 56.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 532,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after acquiring an additional 410,011 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after acquiring an additional 314,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $69.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

