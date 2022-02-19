Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI opened at $527.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $557.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $607.36. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $400.01 and a one year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.