Marshall Wace LLP Trims Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,413 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 20.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 33.6% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Shares of AEP opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

