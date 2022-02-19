Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,493 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,673,000 after acquiring an additional 182,664 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Sysco by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after acquiring an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

