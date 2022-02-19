Marshall Wace LLP Buys 39,522 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Brinker International worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,732,000 after acquiring an additional 144,310 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,080,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after acquiring an additional 914,746 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,529. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

EAT opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

