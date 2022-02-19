Andrew Lee Bennett Sells 1,717 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Lee Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $210,373.00.

SMAR stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.