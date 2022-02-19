Insider Buying: Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Buys $99,989.10 in Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Gary J. Haseley bought 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.07. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $572.87 million, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 30.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

