Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of LE stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.62. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 60,185 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 191,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

