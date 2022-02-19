Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of LE stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.62. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 60,185 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 191,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
