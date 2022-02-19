Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

NYSE BUR opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Burford Capital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Burford Capital by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

