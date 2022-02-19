Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “
NYSE BUR opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.
