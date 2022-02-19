Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.37% of Oxford Industries worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after buying an additional 84,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $743,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.38.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

