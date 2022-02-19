Lake Street Capital Trims OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Target Price to $76.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OPRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $781.17 million, a PE ratio of 314.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.16. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $99.18.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $726,533.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,131 shares of company stock worth $2,642,212. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.