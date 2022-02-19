V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,748 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in V.F. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,447,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,990,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,347,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 211,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,142,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth $4,379,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VFC stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

