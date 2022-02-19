Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDU opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

