Royal Bank of Canada Has $33.57 Million Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,889,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 385,738 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.91% of F.N.B. worth $33,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 84.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,020,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 466,874 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in F.N.B. by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,482,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after acquiring an additional 211,390 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $544,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in F.N.B. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 65,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.62 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.19.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

