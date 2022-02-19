Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Update

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $36.14.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $995.00.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.