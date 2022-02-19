Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $128.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.58.

RY opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $84.98 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.75.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $1,742,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $1,612,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 174,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,313 shares during the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.