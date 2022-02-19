Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

LAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.45.

NYSE LAC opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth $50,690,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth $42,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 787,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,828,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 643,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.