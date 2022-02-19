Short Interest in Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Decreases By 17.1%

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.5 days.
RROTF opened at $2.63 on Friday. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.
About Roots
