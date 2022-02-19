Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -164.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Paramount Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.