StockNews.com Lowers S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

SPGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $478.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $378.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $322.37 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $433.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,463,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after buying an additional 700,082 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

