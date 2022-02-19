Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 110.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEF opened at $118.08 on Friday. Symrise has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $150.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.82.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.