Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 168,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 124,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

