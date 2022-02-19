Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 13,814 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

