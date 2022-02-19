Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 57,388 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 338.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,388 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.17%.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.